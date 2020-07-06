Dr Tony Holohan to be granted Freedom of the City of Dublin

The Department of Health's Dr Tony Holohan is to be granted the Freedom of the City of Dublin.
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Greg Murphy
Dr Holohan stepped aside as the state's Chief Medical Officer last week to spend more time with his family as his wife receives palliative care. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
He was proposed for the honour at a meeting of Dublin City Council tonight.

Councillors believe he should be given the position due to his role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Holohan stepped aside as the state's Chief Medical Officer last week to spend more time with his family as his wife receives palliative care.

The motion was unanimously backed by councillors after Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu proposed him for the award at tonight's city council meeting.

Ms Chu said, “I am honoured to propose Dr Tony Holohan, as the leader of the Covid response team, for Dublin City’s highest award, the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin.

"The position he holds represents all front line workers and all the work they do.

"He has been a constant presence in our lives during Covid-19 and his calm manner in imparting advice gave reassurance to us all.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu at The O'Connell Plinth outside Dublin’s City Hall. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
Dr Holohan will join an illustrious list of Freemen and Freewomen including former US presidents John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and former Dublin Football Manager Jim Gavin.

Amongst the ancient privileges afforded to a Freeman or Freewoman is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.

The honour will be conferred on Dr Holohan at a future date.

