Over 50 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick

There are 28 people on trolleys in the emergency department and 26 elsewhere - a total of 54 waiting for a bed in the mid-west hospital.
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 12:19 PM
Joel Slattery
File photo of University Hospital Limerick.
File photo of University Hospital Limerick.

University Hospital Limerick has over 50 patients on trolleys this morning, according to the INMO.

Overall in the country, there are a total of 117 patients on trolleys.

Next worst affected is the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with 15, while there are 14 on trolleys in Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

In Cork, there are five patients waiting for a bed in the emergency department in CUH, while Mercy University Hospital has no patients on trolleys this morning.

