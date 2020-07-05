Man, 70s, dies after fatal crash in Co Tipp

The incident which led to the arrest a man, 30s, and left another man in a serious condition in hospital, occurred at around 6.50 this morning in South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.
Man, 70s, dies after fatal crash in Co Tipp
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 14:49 PM
Digital Desk staff
File photo
File photo

A man in his 70s has died following a three-car collision in Co Tipperary this morning.

The incident which led to the arrest a man, 30s, and left another man in a serious condition in hospital, occurred at around 6.50 this morning in South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

"The front seat passenger of one of the cars, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"The rear seat passenger of another car involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in a critical condition."

No other serious injuries were reported, they added.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed with local diversions are in place.

Clonmel gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have camera or dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Richard Boyd Barrett labels travel policy around Covid-19 a 'shambles'
008%20Cabinet Renters financially impacted by Covid-19 can apply for eviction exemption
road deathsplace: co tippplace: south lodgeplace: carrick-on-suirplace: co tipperaryplace: st luke's general hospitalplace: clonmel garda stationplace: clonmel gardaí

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices