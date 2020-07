LVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubs

File photo

The Licensed Vintners Association has said that crowds gathering outside pubs in Dublin yesterday evening put the public health in danger.

There were reportedly over 250 people on

Publicans are being warned breaches of the public health regulations could lead to garda support being withdrawn when their licence is up for renewal.

Local city councillor Mannix Flynn described the behaviour of some, breaching social distancing as "reckless".

Gardai walking around the streets in Dublin City Centre to make sure pubs are not breaking the guidelines on social distancing, serving food or time limits etc



Yet this is allowed on Dame Lane..... pic.twitter.com/4inEgsY2Rm — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 4, 2020

The LVA added that the group "utterly condemns" the scenes, that spread on social media yesterday evening.

"This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed," the group said in a statement.

"We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities. Legal advice issued by the gardaí in May said that any drinks purchased as takeaways must be consumed more than 100 metres from the pub which sold the alcohol.

The drinking on the streets is "potentially extremely damaging to public health," they added.

"It also has a negative impact on the efforts being made by responsible businesses who are beginning the process of recovery."

The LVA said that they support any efforts from the gardaí to manage the issue

Former Health Minister Simon Harris said: “C’mon everyone. We’ve come too far to go back.

“Great to see our economy reopened & social life resuming but let’s keep using our cop on and common sense.

“We owe it to each other, to those families who have lost loved ones, to the local business we want to keep open and to our kids.”