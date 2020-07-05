LVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubs

The Licensed Vintners Association has said that scenes put the public health in danger.
LVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubs
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 14:33 PM
Joel Slattery
File photo
File photo

The Licensed Vintners Association has said that crowds gathering outside pubs in Dublin yesterday evening put the public health in danger.

There were reportedly over 250 people on

Read More:

Publicans are being warned breaches of the public health regulations could lead to garda support being withdrawn when their licence is up for renewal.

Local city councillor Mannix Flynn described the behaviour of some, breaching social distancing as "reckless".

The LVA added that the group "utterly condemns" the scenes, that spread on social media yesterday evening.

"This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed," the group said in a statement.

"We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities. Legal advice issued by the gardaí in May said that any drinks purchased as takeaways must be consumed more than 100 metres from the pub which sold the alcohol.

The drinking on the streets is "potentially extremely damaging to public health," they added.

"It also has a negative impact on the efforts being made by responsible businesses who are beginning the process of recovery."

The LVA said that they support any efforts from the gardaí to manage the issue

Former Health Minister Simon Harris said: &ldquo;C&rsquo;mon everyone. We&rsquo;ve come too far to go back.

&ldquo;Great to see our economy reopened &amp; social life resuming but let&rsquo;s keep using our cop on and common sense.

&ldquo;We owe it to each other, to those families who have lost loved ones, to the local business we want to keep open and to our kids.&rdquo;

More in this section

Pharmacy weight loss help Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
coronavirusplace: dublinplace: dame laneperson: mannix flynnperson: former health ministerperson: simon harrisorganisation: lvaorganisation: licensed vintners association

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices