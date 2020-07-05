Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on M4

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over an incident on a layby on the M4 in County Wesmeath.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on M4
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 00:10 AM
Digital Desk staff
A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby before junction 12 of the motorway at Kinnegad at around 7.10pm this evening.
A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby before junction 12 of the motorway at Kinnegad at around 7.10pm this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over an incident on a layby on the M4 in County Wesmeath.

A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby before junction 12 of the motorway at Kinnegad at around 7.10pm this evening.

Gardaí are anxious to identify these cars and speak to the men who were there.

One car is a dark blue/grey Skoda and the second is described as being a small black Opel Corsa or Citroen.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was driving close to Junction 12 on the M4 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm; anyone who may have dash cam footage and who were travelling along the M4 eastbound between 6.45pm and 7.15pm and anyone who may have observed the vehicles described driving on the M4 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

[readmore]1009319/readmore]

More in this section

1821%20Anne%20Street%20South Areas in Dublin city centre to trial pedestrianisation as people encouraged to 'rediscover' the capital
euromillions.jpg The EuroMillions numbers are in...
004%20Cabinet Health Minister unable to say whether €20m cuts to disability services will go ahead
road safetyplace: county wesmeathplace: junction 12place: kinnegadplace: m4place: mullingar garda stationorganisation: gardaíorganisation: opelorganisation: garda confidential line

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices