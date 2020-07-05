Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on M4

A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby before junction 12 of the motorway at Kinnegad at around 7.10pm this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over an incident on a layby on the M4 in County Wesmeath.

Gardaí are anxious to identify these cars and speak to the men who were there.

One car is a dark blue/grey Skoda and the second is described as being a small black Opel Corsa or Citroen.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was driving close to Junction 12 on the M4 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm; anyone who may have dash cam footage and who were travelling along the M4 eastbound between 6.45pm and 7.15pm and anyone who may have observed the vehicles described driving on the M4 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

