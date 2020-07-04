UUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral

Doug Beattie says with July 12 not long away, he's "really worried" large groups may now think it's OK to gather.
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 13:19 PM
Digital Desk staff
The funeral procession of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey following the funeral at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast.
The Ulster Unionist Party says they are concerned the

Earlier this week, large crowds, including

It has led to criticism that social distancing guidelines weren't being followed - something

"What we need is an independent inquiry to outline exactly how they went outside these guidelines so that people know that what they did was absolutely wrong," said UUP MLA Doug Beattie.

"We are coming up to July 12 and I would ask everybody to act responsibly and adhere to the guidelines with regards to this pandemic because we do not want a second wave, we do not want to spread it."

