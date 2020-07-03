Yellow wind warning for seven counties this weekend

Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday.
Yellow wind warning for seven counties this weekend
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 18:20 PM
Digital Desk staff
Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Connacht, Donegal and Clare.

The alert will come into effect at 10pm tomorrow night and remain in place until 8am on Sunday morning.

Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday.

It forecasted winds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim and Derry.

This warning will be in place on Sunday from midnight until 4pm.

More in this section

1821%20Anne%20Street%20South Areas in Dublin city centre to trial pedestrianisation as people encouraged to 'rediscover' the capital
euromillions.jpg The EuroMillions numbers are in...
004%20Cabinet Health Minister unable to say whether €20m cuts to disability services will go ahead
weather

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices