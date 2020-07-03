Man says he was using speed 'so he could get up and go to work'

A man accused of dealing amphetamine - better known as speed - claimed that he was not supplying it but using it “to keep himself fresh so he could get up and go to work”.
Man says he was using speed 'so he could get up and go to work'
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 17:15 PM
Liam Heylin
Marcin Chosinkski pleaded guilty to the supply charge because of the quantity but his explanation was that he was using all of the drug himself. Picture: Stock image
Marcin Chosinkski pleaded guilty to the supply charge because of the quantity but his explanation was that he was using all of the drug himself. Picture: Stock image

A man accused of dealing amphetamine – better known as speed – claimed that he was not supplying it but using it “to keep himself fresh so he could get up and go to work.”

Detective Garda Peter Kennedy arrested Marcin Chosinkski, of St John’s Terrace, Old Youghal Road, Cork, on June 20, 2019.

The detective arrived at the house to conduct a search with a search warrant.

Amphetamines were found concealed in a fridge/freezer. They were found in two different packets, one with a street value of €2,687, the other worth €155.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott said at Cork District Court that the defendant took responsibility for the drugs but denied having them for sale or supply.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 39-year-old man had pleaded guilty to the supply charge because of the quantity but that in fact his explanation was that he was using all of the drug himself.

Mr Burke said that defendant suffered a head injury following a bad assault.

“Medication from doctors was now working. However, he was using this drug, speed. He said himself that speed was keeping him fresh and that he could get up and get to work,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Con O’Leary said there was too much of the drug involved in the case for the accused to avoid a jail sentence.

Mr Burke urged him not to jail the accused saying there had been a huge change in him in the year since the drugs were found.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing for a fortnight so that Garda Kennedy could give evidence on why the search of the defendant’s premises was carried out in the first place.

More in this section

ComputerHand.jpg Contractor claims timeframe for National Broadband Plan could be cut by three years
DENIS stock 16 Greens want reduced motorway speed limits to cut carbon emissions
CC COVID-19 UPDATE Govt set to maintain reduced pandemic payments into next year
courtsplace: st john’s terrace, old youghal road, corkperson: peter kennedyperson: marcin chosinkskiperson: inspectorperson: gillian sinnottperson: eddie burkeperson: burkeperson: judgeperson: con o’learyperson: garda kennedyorganisation: cork district court

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices