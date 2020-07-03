Man says he was using speed 'so he could get up and go to work'

Marcin Chosinkski pleaded guilty to the supply charge because of the quantity but his explanation was that he was using all of the drug himself. Picture: Stock image

A man accused of dealing amphetamine – better known as speed – claimed that he was not supplying it but using it “to keep himself fresh so he could get up and go to work.”

Detective Garda Peter Kennedy arrested Marcin Chosinkski, of St John’s Terrace, Old Youghal Road, Cork, on June 20, 2019.

The detective arrived at the house to conduct a search with a search warrant.

Amphetamines were found concealed in a fridge/freezer. They were found in two different packets, one with a street value of €2,687, the other worth €155.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott said at Cork District Court that the defendant took responsibility for the drugs but denied having them for sale or supply.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 39-year-old man had pleaded guilty to the supply charge because of the quantity but that in fact his explanation was that he was using all of the drug himself.

Mr Burke said that defendant suffered a head injury following a bad assault.

“Medication from doctors was now working. However, he was using this drug, speed. He said himself that speed was keeping him fresh and that he could get up and get to work,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Con O’Leary said there was too much of the drug involved in the case for the accused to avoid a jail sentence.

Mr Burke urged him not to jail the accused saying there had been a huge change in him in the year since the drugs were found.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing for a fortnight so that Garda Kennedy could give evidence on why the search of the defendant’s premises was carried out in the first place.