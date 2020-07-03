Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has said that she does not think the unity of the party rests on who got positions in the new Cabinet.
Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 12:58 PM
Vivienne Clarke
Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan at Leinster House earlier this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan at Leinster House earlier this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has said that she does not think the unity of the party rests on who got positions in the new Cabinet.

When asked on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show if she was disappointed at not getting a junior ministry, Ms Hourigan said she was not going to complain on air about not getting a job as a newly elected TD.

The Dublin Central representative revealed that she had missed a call from Eamon Ryan before the Junior Ministerial appointments were announced because she was at a committee meeting and they had not had a chance to catch up with him since then.

When questioned about the gender balance of the appointments and if the Green Party was a party that welcomed women and wanted to promote them, Ms Hourigan replied: "I think there was more going on there than just the gender issue, but we need to do work on attracting more women and people from diverse backgrounds into the party.

“I think every party has a job of work to do in attracting women into politics, but as a female TD I don’t think it’s my role to explain away the decisions of other people, particularly senior men.”

Ms Hourigan, who has been the Green Party’s finance spokesperson said she suspected there will be a review of “who does what” within the party and she was uncertain if she would still be the finance spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Cabinet has approved the appointment of 17 junior ministers, completing the government lineup.

The new junior ranks, which will not sit at Cabinet, feature seven each from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and three from the Green Party.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
government formationperson: houriganperson: tdperson: neasa houriganperson: sarah mcinerneyperson: eamon ryanorganisation: unity oforganisation: green partyorganisation: rté radioorganisation: fianna fáilorganisation: fine gael

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices