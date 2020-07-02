Plans for 162 houses and apartments at Cork's Banduff

Artist Impressions of the Banduff, Mayfield housing plan.

Plans for more than 160 homes in a new housing estate on the northside of Cork city have been unveiled.

Developers are proposing the construction of some 162 residential units at Banduff Road in Mayfield.

It includes a mix of two-storey houses and almost 90 apartments, as well as two new pedestrian bridges over the Glen River.

The application has been lodged by Miata Limited under the fast-track planning system.

It comes just weeks after the approval of another large development on the northside of the city — at the end of May, An Bord Pleanála approved the development of some 753 homes in Ballyvolane.

Developers say the new estate would help contribute to national planning targets for the Cork city and suburban area, where population is expected to exceed 300,000 by 2040.

The site is located in the Ballyvolane Urban Expansion Area (UEA), which is earmarked for some 3,600 new houses.

They say the scheme, if approved, will be "a catalyst project" that would contribute to the wider development of the area.

The site is about 4km from Cork city centre, with the North Ring Road running along its southern boundary. It is within walking distance of Mayfield Community Centre and the Mayfield Industrial Estate.

In its application, the developers say the scheme has evolved since a pre-planning meeting with An Bord Pleanála in December 2018, at which time the land was on the border between Cork City Council and Cork County Council authority lands.

However, with the expansion of the city boundary last year, the site is now entirely located in the city area.

They also note that since those meetings took place, the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) has been completed, mapping out a plan for Cork's future transport development.

This includes proposals for several roads in the area where the development could take place, including the Northern Distributor Road.

Following a pre-planning meeting at Cork County Hall in January 2019, An Bord Pleanála told the developer to change the housing mix to allow for a variety of home types and to revise its design for a section of the proposed Northern Distributor Road, which will run on part of the site.

Developers outline how these changes were made, including noting the addition of four-bed homes and one-bed apartments, which were previously not part of the design at all.

A lengthy ecological impact assessment has also been submitted.

It concludes that the development site is not part of any designated nature conservation site, and that no in-stream works will be required in relation to the Glen River.

There will be permanent habitat loss, though the report claims this will "mainly comprise of scrub/recolonising bare ground" and the loss of any woody habitats "will be offset through diverse native planting of trees/shrubs along the northern bank of the Glen River and elsewhere".

The full planning application can be viewed at banduffshd.ie and submissions can be made until July 27.

A decision is due in mid-October.