Cannabis plants worth €64k have been found at a growhouse in Co Kildare.

Gardaí made the discovery in Fontstown in Athy yesterday.

They also found €3.9k worth of cannabis herb and €2.4k in cash at the premises.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Newbridge Garda Station.

He was later charged and appeared before Naas District Court this morning.