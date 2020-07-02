People claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment must confirm they remain eligible

Those who are availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) must confirm their eligibility in order to continue receiving the payment.
Senior government official Liz Canavan said that approximately 20,100 people closed their PUP claim as they had returned to work. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 15:25 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Those who are availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) must confirm their eligibility in order to continue receiving the payment.

The Department of Social Protection's latest figures show that there are around 439,000 currently receiving the payment.

Those in receipt of the PUP must confirm they are still entitled to the payment by Monday, July 13.

If this has not been done by the deadline then payment may be affected.

Those who remain eligible will continue to receive payment as normal once they have submitted their confirmation form.

Anyone who is no longer eligible will see their payment stopped and they will be contacted by the Department.

The PUP is available to employees and the self-employed who are aged between 18 and 66, currently living in the country and have lost their job either permanently or temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The payment also applies if you are:

  • self-employed and your trading income has ceased due to Covid-19 
  • a non EU/EEA worker who has lost employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic 
  • a student (or a non-EU/EEA student) who has lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • a part-time worker 

To confirm eligibility, people are advised to log on to mywelfare.ie and fill in the necessary form as directed.

From July 7, PUP recipients may see their rate of payment change as it is linked to their previous earnings.

Those who had been earning €200 or more per week will continue to get the €350 payment each week.

Any persons who were being paid €199.99 or less will see their weekly payment reduced to €203 per week.

Yesterday, senior government official Liz Canavan said that approximately 20,100 people closed their PUP claim as they had returned to work.

Since the country began to reopen, around 145,000 people have returned to work and stopped claiming their PUP.

