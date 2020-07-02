Sinn Féin's female TDs set to take prominent roles on opposition benches

Louise O'Reilly moves from health across to enterprise and business, where she will shadow newly appointed Business Minister Leo Varadkar. Picture: Maura Hickey

Sinn Féin's frontbench shuffle will see female TDs take prominent roles on the opposition benches while several new deputies will get a chance to shadow government ministers.

Dublin-Fingal TD Louise O'Reilly moves from health across to enterprise and business, where she will shadow newly appointed Business Minister Leo Varadkar.

A focus of debate in the Dáil between the two is expected to be around supports and funds for Covid-19-hit businesses.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, newly elected, will take up the role of public expenditure spokeswoman, shadowing Michael McGrath, the minister in charge of that portfolio.

Both Donegal TD Pearse Doherty and Eoin Ó Broin will remain as the spokespeople for finance and housing respectively.

Elsewhere, newly elected Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh is set to be promoted to the front bench, taking on the role of higher education spokesperson while Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, returned to the Dáil, will take on the responsibilities of party whip for Sinn Féin.

Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is also set to remain as education spokesperson.

New Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerran is expected to be promoted to the front bench when the new Dáil top team is unveiled by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald this afternoon.

Sinn Féin frontbench

Party Leader, shadowing An Taoiseach - Mary Lou McDonald

Deputy Party Leader, shadowing An Tánaiste & Spokesperson on Finance - Pearse Doherty

Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform - Mairéad Farrell

Spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment - Louise O'Reilly

Spokesperson on Health - David Cullinane

Spokesperson on Housing, Local Government and Heritage - Eoin Ó Broin

Spokesperson on Agriculture and the Marine - Matt Carthy

Spokesperson on Justice - Martin Kenny

Spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands - Claire Kerrane

Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport - Darren O'Rourke

Spokesperson on Media, Tourism, Art, Culture and Sports - Imelda Munster

Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration - Kathleen Funchion

Spokesperson on Education - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire

Spokesperson on Higher Education, Innovation and Science - Rose Conway-Walsh

Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs & Defence - John Brady

Also attending frontbench meetings will be:

Chief Whip - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Úrlabhraí Gaeilge, Gaeltachta, Ealaíne agus Cultúir - Aengus Ó Snodaigh