Focus Ireland will host a "socially distant" sleep out this October to raise funds for homelessness.
Focus Ireland warns of homelessness surge post Covid-19
Pat Dennigan, CEO of Focus Ireland: "Since Covid-19 we have seen a fall in homeless, however, we believe the sudden lifting of temporary prevention measures – such as a rent freeze and ban on evictions – could result in a new surge in homelessness as the country reopens."
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 11:12 AM
Digital Desk staff

Focus Ireland will host a "socially distant" sleep out this October to raise funds for homelessness.

The annual Shine a light sleep out has been launched today with the aim of raising €1.3m.

Business owners are supporting the movement by sleeping out at Spike Island in Cork and Dublin's Law Society on Blackhall Place.

Pat Dennigan, CEO of Focus Ireland, speaking about the launch highlighted the work done by the organisation on behalf of those experiencing homelessness but cautioned that a new wave of homelessness may result from the end of emergency Covid-19 measures.

Mr Dennigan said: "Since Covid-19 we have seen a fall in homeless, however, we believe the sudden lifting of temporary prevention measures – such as a rent freeze and ban on evictions – could result in a new surge in homelessness as the country reopens.

“In the coming months ahead, the support of organisations like Bord Gáis Energy is crucial to make a success of fundraising events like Shine A Light Night which will raise vital funds for our services across the country.”

Mr  Dennigan said the funding would go towards housing families and young people and in particular "people who have been in extreme cases and difficulties" due to Covid-19.

Focus Ireland reports there are currently 8,876 people homeless in Ireland.

