Four men were arrested after gardaí found drugs worth €3.9m in a vehicle in Co Laois.
Four arrested and drugs worth €3.9m seized in Co Laois
Suspected cannabis herb and cannabis products seized following the search of a vehicle in the Raheen area of Co Laois this morning.
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 20:50 PM
Digital Desk staff

Four men were arrested after gardaí found drugs worth €3.9m in a vehicle in Co Laois.

At 9.15am today, a vehicle was stopped and searched by gardaí in the Raheen area of Co Laois.

A substantial quantity of suspected cannabis herb and a large amount of suspected cannabis products were seized by gardaí.

All seized items are subject to analysis.

The estimated value of this seizure is approximately €3.9 million.

Four men were arrested at the scene. Two men in their 30s are currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station while two men in their 40s are currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

All four men are detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

