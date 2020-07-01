Clare TD Cathal Crowe 'sick to stomach' after being asked to intervene in Liam Campbell case

File picture of Liam Campbell. Photo: Maxpic

A Fianna Fáil TD says that he is "sick to his stomach" to have been asked to intervene in the case of a man found civilly liable for Omagh bombing.

The High Court last week said it would order the extradition of Liam Campbell after a 12-year legal battle to Lithuania where he is wanted on international weapons trafficking charges.

Mr Campbell -58- was in December 2016 on foot of a second European Arrest Warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

Despite argument from Mr Campbell's legal team that the delay was "an abuse of process", Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, said she was satisfied that an order for the surrender of Campbell may be made.

As the judgement was delivered electronically, Ms Justice Donnelly said she would formally make the order when Campbell next appears in person before the High Court on July 13th.

Today Clare TD Cathal Crowe received an email from Republican Sinn Féin, asking him to intervene in the case.

Cathal Crowe. Photo: Brian Arthur/ Press 22

The email says that judgement is a "breach of human rights" and points to a number of reports on the prison Mr Campbell is to be held in.

"A 2019 United Nations Committee Against Torture report on Lithuanian prisons expressed serious concerns about the conditions in which prisoners were held across the entire Lithuanian prison system. Chief among the Committee’s concerns were cases of extreme physical and psychological violence from the guards (which even happened during the visit)."

The email contends that Mr Campbell would be at "grave risk" if he were to be extradited to Lithuania.

However, Mr Crowe said that he would not be interceding.

I replied firmly I will not. I was appalled by the email and I don't want to hear from them again.

"It's an organisation I have no respect for and I think this email shows they keep friends with the wrong people still., I absolutely was appalled to receive it let alone act on it. It sickens my stomach that we still have politicians in so-called parties who want to align themselves with these individuals."