Rotunda Hospital: Partners allowed back into inpatient wards

Rotunda Hospital. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin says partners are allowed back into inpatient wards, after being limited to when a woman was in active labour.

The maternity hospital says it includes the postnatal ward, prenatal ward, and gynae inpatients.

However the Covid-19 restrictions mean partners are still not allowed to attend antenatal appointments or scans.

Children will also not be allowed in the hospital for the moment, but the hospital says they will review that decision in a few weeks.

“We are delighted to let everyone know that we will be starting to let partners back in to the inpatient wards from Monday 29th June,” the hospital said in a statement.

“This includes the postnatal ward, prenatal ward, and gynae inpatients.

“However, to make sure we're keeping everyone safe, we will still have some restrictions.

“Each patient will be allowed one named, nominated companion to join them on the inpatient wards, daily, from 17.00 - 19.00hrs (5pm – 7pm).

“We're asking these nominated companions to observe strict hand hygiene, and we strongly recommend wearing masks or face coverings. And of course, please don't visit if you have signs of symptoms of Covid-19.

“No children will be permitted for the time being, but we will review this in a couple of weeks, depending on virus levels in the community.

“We will continue to allow a nominated companion for women giving birth.

“Unfortunately, we are not a stage yet where we can allow partners to antenatal appointments or scans, as of yet. We will continue to review these restrictions as the Covid-19 pandemic progresses.”

Meanwhile, there were no new deaths related to Covid-19 reported yesterday.

However, there were 24 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that NPHET is “starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters”.

He said: “As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze hygiene and wearing face coverings are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love.”

On Monday he country entered Phase Three of reopening society.

Pubs, gyms and hairdressers were just some of the industries that got to open their doors to public again.