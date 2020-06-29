'Sizeable' July jobs stimulus package will be aimed at getting quick results

A July jobs stimulus package could include bolstering SMEs, improving grants for businesses and credit lines while targetting thousands of young people locked out of work.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed that it would be a “sizeable package” to meet demands, including help reduce the 900,000 people now reliant on emergency pandemic payments.

The package will be aimed at getting quick results, Mr Martin said, and be separate from October's budget and released in the second half of July.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle, Mr Martin also explained a longer term economic plan was being put together.

However, the jobs package next month is unlikely to look at tax changes for business, said Mr Martin, as that would be something that would take time to make an impact.

Details on the plan have yet to be decided, Mr Martin said.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, in charge of business and jobs, stressed there was huge concern that there was still 900,000 reliant on pandemic payments, despite the fact the construction and retail sectors had reopened.

Young people will be particularly targetted by the July package.

Mr Varadkar said there was "enormous inequality" with the impact of the pandemic, with young people affected more than older people and the private sector more than the public sector.