Gardaí warn of jury service email scam

The email tells the person they have been selected to participate in a court proceeding, and they need to register their information.
Gardaí warn of jury service email scam
An example of the scam email. Picture: Gardaí
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 17:26 PM
Digital Desk staff

People are being warned to be aware of fake jury service emails doing the rounds.

The email tells the person they have been selected to participate in a court proceeding, and they need to register their information.

Gardaí have warned the public the real jury summons come via the post.

In a statement, they said: “An Garda Síochána has been alerted to a scam where members of the public have received fraudulent jury service notices by email.

“In the email a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number.

“This is a scam, and the public are advised not to click on any links.

“A genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system.

“The Courts Service of Ireland will never email a message such as this. Jury summonses are mailed via An Post.

“Other official communications are sent either by registered post, summons or under warrant.”

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
LonelyLittleGirl_pano.jpg Child admissions to psychiatric units up by a quarter
gardaiorganisation: gardaíorganisation: garda síochanaorganisation: courts service of irelandorganisation: an post

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices