'Lucky to have him': 10-year-old Adam Lyons laid to rest after fatal car accident

A 10-year-old boy who died when his bicycle was in collision with an SUV was remembered for “living a full life” was laid to rest today.

Adam Lyons, from Ballymartin, Borris, Co Carlow, was cycling close to his home, with two friends, when he was hit by the SUV which was pulling a horse-box on the Borris to Fenagh road at around 1.30pm last Thursday.

A local doctor living close-by was quickly on the scene followed by emergency services including gardaí from Borris, Carlow, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown along with an ambulance from Kilkenny attended the scene.

The ten-year-old’s friends were also involved in the collision but were not injured and were cycling less than a kilometre from their isolated home.

Adam's injuries were so grave that he was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Despite frantic efforts to save his life by medics he passed away later on Thursday night.

The funeral service, was a celebration of Adam’s life, which took place at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church in Borris followed by a private cremation.

Mourners wore yellow as it was one of Adam's favourite colours.

His mother, Heather, and friends told how Adam was a "real entrepreneur" working hard making things such as pancakes.

Despite his entrepreneurial spirit, he didn't make much money because more often than not he would give them away for free such was his nature.

Those gathered were told that the family were “lucky to have him as part of their lives.” His friends and cousins brought symbols of Adam’s life to the altar as part of the offertory procession including a giant cartoon figure from the Minions.

A photo of Adam adorned his coffin along with a floral bouquet of white and yellow roses.

Prayers were offered for the SUV driver who was involved in the fatal accident.

The driver of the SUV desperately performed CPR in a valiant bid to save the young boy's life until emergency services arrived at the scene.

School friends sang many of his favourite songs such as George Ezra’s Shotgun.

His white coffin carried by his father, relatives and friends was brought from the church to the sounds of Pharrell Williams’ Happy and friends carrying streamers and dancing in the pews.

His family have asked that instead of floral bouquets donations if desired can be made to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

His remains were cremated in a private ceremony.