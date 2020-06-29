Gardaí seize €50k of counterfeit clothes and drugs in Co Louth

Gardaí in Co Louth have seized almost €50,000 worth of counterfeit clothes and drugs in two searches in Dundalk.
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 11:58 AM
Digital Desk staff

On Friday night, gardaí attached to Dundalk Drugs Unit carried out a search of a premises under warrant, where they seized a quantity of counterfeit clothing with an estimated retail value of €8,500, a garda spokesperson said.

Also discovered during the course of this search was approximately €2,100 of suspected cocaine

A follow-up search was conducted at another premises in the town where counterfeit clothing with a retail value of approximately €36,000 was seized.

Items seized included men and women’s clothing, shoes, runners, handbags, watches and sunglasses.

During the course of this search, Gardaí also discovered cannabis plants valued at €3,200, subject to analysis, and suspected cannabis herb valued at approximately €300.

Gardaí say weighing scales and other items such as mobile phones associated with drug dealing were also seized.

"No arrests have been made to date, but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry," a spokesperson said.

