Nightclubs may be unable to reopen until 2021

Nightclub owners have warned that they may not be able to re-open until next year.
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Digital Desk staff
Nightclubs are unlikely to reopen this year. Photo: File Photo
Give Us The Night, a group that represents nightlife businesses in Ireland, says that it will not be commercially viable for clubs to re-open until social distancing rules are totally abolished.

Speaking on Newstalk this evening, DJ Dan Duffy, who himself is out of work because of the closure, says keeping a distance from other people in a nightclub just won't work:

“It’s not going to be able to work in nightclubs.

“It’s all well and good talking about it in theory, but once you actually get into the bones of it, it’s never going to work, unfortunately.

"Some of the bigger clubs may be able to open sooner than some of the smaller ones, which might be good for them, but then you're looking at the fact they'll have reduced capacity."

"Will they be able to break even? With so few people in the venue."

coronavirusplace: irelandperson: dan duffyorganisation: give us the nightorganisation: newstalk

