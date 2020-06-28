One death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that one person with Covid-19 has died today.

There has now been a total of 1,735 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.

A total of 25,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have now been confirmed here since the outbreak began.

Validation of data also resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE has said that it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and that it will provide them with information and advice on how to prevent further spread of the virus.

In Northern Ireland, one further person has also died as a result of coronavirus today.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland now lists the total number of Covid-19-related deaths there at 550.

There has also been one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, Professor Philip Nolan. chairman of the NPHET Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, said that the number of new travel-related Covid-19 cases was of 'grave concern'.

Professor Nolan asked people to consider whether they really need to take a foreign holiday this year, due to the risk of a second wave of the virus.

New travel-related COVID-19 infections a grave concern. A surge seeded by travel is a risk to public health, to healthcare workers, to the vulnerable in our community. We can protect them by foregoing our holiday abroad. A useful question for any activity: luxury or necessity? pic.twitter.com/iArJcB7ORX — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) June 28, 2020

Newly-appointed Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, also expressed his concern that international travel could lead to a resurgence of the virus.

“We are beyond nervous. We are concerned about travel as a potential source of infection for this country,” he said.

“If there are countries that have verifiable information that tells us that they are either below the threshold that makes sense ... then we can contemplate those arrangements," he added.