One death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that one person with Covid-19 has died today.
One death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland
There has now been a total of 1,735 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 18:57 PM
Steven Heaney

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that one person with Covid-19 has died today.

There has now been a total of 1,735 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.

A total of 25,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have now been confirmed here since the outbreak began.

Validation of data also resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE has said that it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and that it will provide them with information and advice on how to prevent further spread of the virus.

In Northern Ireland, one further person has also died as a result of coronavirus today.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland now lists the total number of Covid-19-related deaths there at 550.

There has also been one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, Professor Philip Nolan. chairman of the NPHET Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, said that the number of new travel-related Covid-19 cases was of 'grave concern'.

Professor Nolan asked people to consider whether they really need to take a foreign holiday this year, due to the risk of a second wave of the virus.

Newly-appointed Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, also expressed his concern that international travel could lead to a resurgence of the virus.

“We are beyond nervous. We are concerned about travel as a potential source of infection for this country,” he said.

“If there are countries that have verifiable information that tells us that they are either below the threshold that makes sense ... then we can contemplate those arrangements," he added.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 03, 2020 Pubs in Northern Ireland will be able to sell alcohol until 2am under Stormont proposals
Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
coronavirusplace: irelandplace: irishplace: northern irelandperson: covid-19person: professorperson: philip nolanperson: nolanperson: stephen donnellyorganisation: health protection surveillance centreorganisation: hpscorganisation: hseorganisation: department of health

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices