The incident occurred in Shangan Park in Ballymun at about 3 o'clock today.

Update 8pm: A man in his 20s has been arrested after a woman was shot in Ballymun in Dublin.

He is being held at Ballymun Garda Station





Earlier:A woman has been injured after being shot in Ballymun this afternoon.

It's understood she was grazed with a bullet and was treated at the scene by an ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai say an investigation into the shooting is now underway.