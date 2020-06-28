Alliance welcomes decision to keep Department of Children

The Department of Children is staying on after speculation it would be axed.
Alliance welcomes decision to keep Department of Children
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 11:40 AM
Digital Desk staff
Children playing in a school yard. File image.
Children playing in a school yard. File image.

The Department of Children is staying on after speculation it would be axed.

It was announced yesterday that the Green Party’s Roderic O'Gorman will be Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability.

The Children's Rights Alliance is welcoming the new Government's decision to keep it and give it an expanded remit.

The group says it shows that children and young people matter, as it's seeing a rise in child protection concerns.

Children's Rights Alliance Chief Executive, Tanya Ward says the expansion of the department will promote equality.

She said that by “expanding the brief of children and youth affairs to include equality, integration and disability” that “this should really give the department a chance to be really beefed up to have a bigger role in government.”

She said it has the chance “to actually work on a real brief that delivers equal chances for every child in the country.”

However, the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) have said they are “deeply concerned” that ‘Youth Affairs’ has omitted from the department’s name and that they hope it is an "administrative blip".

Mary Cunningham, NYCI Director said: “We congratulate Roderic O’Gorman, TD on his appointment and welcome the retention of the Department of Children with additional responsibilities in important areas.

“However, we are very concerned at initial indications from the Taoiseach's announcement that ‘Youth Affairs’ may be dropped from the name of the Department, and we are calling for this to be reversed.”

Ms Cunningham added: “The establishment of the Department for Children and Young Affairs (DCYA) in 2011 - and the appointment of the first-ever cabinet-level Minister - was a significant development.

“Several damning reports and inquiries had demonstrated that since the foundation of the State that the needs, concerns and voice of children and young people were too often forgotten and ignored in Government.

"The establishment of DCYA was a demonstration that the State valued children and young people and was at last willing to address their needs and concerns in a coordinated manner across Government.

“The removal of ‘youth affairs’ from the title of the new department reduces the visibility of young people at a time when it is vital that a clear focus on young people, their rights, welfare and well-being is sustained.

"We hope that the dropping of youth affairs from the title of the department is just an administrative blip and not a signal of the priority that the new government places on young people and their futures.”

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Spring weather May 29th 2020 170 new daily coronavirus infections possible in Ireland within weeks
government formationperson: roderic o'gormanperson: minister for equality, children, integration and disabilityperson: chief executiveperson: tanya wardperson: mary cunninghamperson: roderic o’gormanperson: tdperson: cunninghamorganisation: department of childrenorganisation: green partyorganisation: children's rights allianceorganisation: national youth council of irelandorganisation: nyciorganisation: department for children and young affairsorganisation: dcya

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices