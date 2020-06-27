Fianna Fáil TDs shocked at Dara Calleary's exclusion from Micheál Martin's cabinet ministers list

It had widely speculated that Mr Calleary would be one of Mr Martin’s first picks to be in Cabinet.
Mr Calleary has been confirmed as Mr Martin’s Government Chief Whip which will allow him to sit at Cabinet, but he will not have a portfolio.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 19:13 PM
Daniel McConnell

New Taoiseach Micheál Martin has caused “widespread shock” and anger in his own party at his decision to exclude his own deputy leader Dara Calleary from his list of full Cabinet ministers.

However, he was only called over to Government Buildings after Michael McGrath, Darragh O’Brien, Stephen Donnelly, Barry Cowen and first time TD Norma Foley, who will be the Education Minister.

Ms Foley won out against Anne Rabbitte, who had been tipped to be in Cabinet, given her prominent role in the government formation talks.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, numerous Fianna Fáil TDs expressed their shock at the decision.

“That will not go down well. Dara is a party man through and through and has worked his backside off since 2011. This is not a good move at all,” said one TD.

Several others have hit out at the decision to appoint Stephen Donnelly to a full ministry in the health portfolio, ahead of Mr

Calleary.

“What the F***, he puts Donnelly into Health and he only a blow in since 2017. Calleary has in fairness to him done more than enough to

merit being in Cabinet,” said another TD.

Mr Calleary was first elected to the Dáil in 2007 and was appointed a junior finance minister by Brian Cowen in 2008.

He was appointed to the position of deputy leader by Mr Martin in 2017.

-More to follow

government formationirelandpolitics

