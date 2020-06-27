Helen McEntee appointed Justice Minister as Michéal Martin's Cabinet takes shape

The Green Party's Eamon Ryan will be Transport and Climate Minister, with his party colleagues Roderic O'Gorman and Catherine Martin set to join him in Equality and Communications respectively.
Helen McEntee appointed Justice Minister as Michéal Martin's Cabinet takes shape
Helen McEntee previously served as Minister for European Affairs.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 18:16 PM
Paul Hosford

Helen McEntee and Norma Foley have been appointed to Cabinet as Michéal Martin puts together his government.

Ms McEntee has been named as Justice Minister, a major promotion, with Ms Foley, a first-time TD from Kerry, named Minister for Education.

They will be joined at Cabinet by Stephen Donnelly, who has been named as the new Minister for Health, along with Darragh O'Brien, who will be Minister for Housing and Barry Cowen who will take on the Agriculture and the Marine role. Fianna Fáil's contingent will be filled out by Michael McGrath, who will be Minister for Public Expenditure.

The Green Party's Eamon Ryan will be Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change, with his deputy leader Catherine Martin taking on Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport, while Roderic O'Gorman becomes Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability.

Simon Harris will move to a newly established Higher Education, Science and Innovation role, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar taking on the Enterprise, Trade and Employment brief and Simon Coveney keeping Foreign Affairs as well as taking on Defence.

Heather Humphreys will take on the Department of Social Protection and Rural Affairs and the Islands and Paschal Donohoe will stay put in Finance.

Fianna Fáil's Deputy Leader Dara Calleary has surprisingly been overlooked for the full cabinet, being named Government Chief Whip. He will be joined at Cabinet by Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett, who will be a super junior minister with responsibility for land use and biodiversity and Fine Gael's Hildegarde Naughten, who will take on the junior transport role.

Senior Counsel Paul Gallagher will become Attorney General.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Spring weather May 29th 2020 170 new daily coronavirus infections possible in Ireland within weeks
government formationperson: helen mcenteeperson: justice ministerperson: micheál martinperson: eamon ryanperson: and climate ministerperson: roderic o'gormanperson: catherine martinperson: norma foleyperson: mcenteeperson: foleyperson: stephen donnellyperson: darragh o'brienperson: minister for housingperson: barry cowenperson: michael mcgrathperson: minister for public expenditureperson: minister for transport, communication networks and climate changeperson: ministerperson: simon harrisperson: leo varadkarperson: simon coveneyperson: heather humphreysperson: paschal donohoeperson: deputy leaderperson: dara callearyperson: government chief whipperson: senatorperson: pippa hackettperson: hildegarde naughtenperson: paul gallagherorganisation: green partyorganisation: fianna fáilorganisation: department of social protection and rural affairsorganisation: fine gael

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices