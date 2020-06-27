EuroMillions player becomes fourth from Dublin to win €500k in June

A Dublin player has become the fourth from the capital to win €500,000 on the EuroMillions draw in the space of the last four weeks.
EuroMillions player becomes fourth from Dublin to win €500k in June
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 13:30 PM
Digital Desk staff

A Dublin player has become the fourth from the capital to win €500,000 on the EuroMillions draw in the space of the last four weeks.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought online yesterday for the Plus draw.

Last night’s winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 01, 24, 29, 34 and 40.

A Wicklow player was just one number short of winning the jackpot last night of just over €51m. However, they did win €75,645.

The National Lottery said that emails confirming the two prizes have now been sent to the inboxes of the respective winners in Dublin and Wicklow.

A spokesperson said: “What a month June is for EuroMillions Plus wins. To have had five in the month is fantastic and the game has proved to be a boon for Dublin players, who won four of the five.

"We were also so, so close to having Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner.

"We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 03, 2020 Pubs in Northern Ireland will be able to sell alcohol until 2am under Stormont proposals
Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
lottoeuromillions

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices