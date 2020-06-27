Boy, 11, airlifted to hospital after two-car crash in Co. Cork

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a crash in Co. Cork.
Boy, 11, airlifted to hospital after two-car crash in Co. Cork
The boy was a passenger in one of the cars and was airlifted to Limerick Regional Hospital. File photo
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 08:54 AM
Digital Desk staff

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a crash in Co. Cork.

The collision involving two cars happened in the Knocknaboul area of Ballydesmond at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The boy was a passenger in one of the cars and was airlifted to Limerick Regional Hospital.

The driver and three other passengers of the same vehicle are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have examined the scene and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are appealing for any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Spring weather May 29th 2020 170 new daily coronavirus infections possible in Ireland within weeks
place: co. corkplace: knocknaboulplace: ballydesmondplace: macroom garda stationperson: gardaíorganisation: limerick regional hospitalorganisation: garda confidential line

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices