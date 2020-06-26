Woman gets suspended sentence after seizure of cannabis worth €40k in east Cork

A stash of cannabis worth almost €40,000 was seized by gardaí in Midleton and now a young woman from Youghal has been given a four-year suspended jail term.
Woman gets suspended sentence after seizure of cannabis worth €40k in east Cork
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 19:30 PM
Liam Heylin

A stash of cannabis worth almost €40,000 was seized by gardaí in Midleton and now a young woman from Youghal has been given a four-year suspended jail term.

Shannon Lewis Purdy of Woodlands Grove, Youghal, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis with a street value exceeding €13,000 on June 8 2018 at Knockgriffin, Midleton, County Cork.

The charge carried a mandatory minimum jail sentence of ten years unless there were exceptional circumstances. Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that in this case: “It would be wrong to consider a ten-year sentence because of exceptional circumstances including the circumstances in which she accepted responsibility for the drugs and pleaded guilty which enables me to consider a non-custodial sentence.”

James O’Mahony senior counsel said there were five people in the car when gardaí searched it and found the drugs but it was Lewis Purdy who admitted responsibility for the drugs.

Detective Garda Rachel McGrath said gardaí were operating a routine checkpoint at 11.45pm on June 8, 2018 when the car driven by the defendant was stopped.

Two bags of cannabis were found in the car with a total street value of €39,892. The defendant told gardaí she was collecting the cannabis on behalf of someone else and was being paid with cannabis for her own use. She was not addicted to drugs and she had no previous convictions.

Det. Garda McGrath said the only concern of the gardaí was in relation to people with whom the defendant was associating.

Mr O’Mahony SC said the accused was not acting in her own interests when she made the admission of guilt in relation to the drugs even though she was one of five people in the car at the time. Mr O’Mahony added: “She has disassociated herself from others. She has not come to the attention of gardaí since.”

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
LonelyLittleGirl_pano.jpg Child admissions to psychiatric units up by a quarter
courtsplace: east corkplace: midletonplace: youghalplace: woodlands groveplace: knockgriffin,place: county corkperson: shannon lewis purdyperson: judgeperson: seán ó donnabháinperson: james o’mahonyperson: lewis purdyperson: garda rachel mcgrathperson: detperson: garda mcgrathperson: o’mahony

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices