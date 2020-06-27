Boy, 10, dies following Carlow road collision

Forensic Gardai at the scene of a fatal crash on the Hyde road in Limerick where a cyclist and a motorist died in the early hours of Friday morning. Photograph Press 22 A boy involved in a collision with a jeep in Co Carlow on Thursday has died.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 01:00 AM
David Raleigh
- with reporting from Neil Michael

A boy involved in a collision with a jeep in Co Carlow on Thursday has died.

The 10-year-old had been airlifted from the scene in the Ballymartin area of Borris to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a critical condition.

But his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on Friday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage of the incident on Thursday at 1.30pm, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station.

Detectives are also investigating a fatal road collision between a bicycle and a car on Hyde Road, Limerick just after midnight yesterday morning.

The male driver of the car and a male cyclist were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A front seat passenger in the car, a male youth in his teens, was also injured and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Limerick, with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Local priest, Fr John Walsh, who was called by gardai to attend the scene overnight to bless the bodies, described the aftermath at the side of the road as “total carnage”.

The driver of the car was named locally as Paddy O’Reilly, aged 17, from Castletroy.

The male cyclist is understood to be a native of Eastern Europe.

Fr Walsh, PP, Our Lady of Lourdes, said he was called to the scene around 2am to administer the ‘last rites’ to both victims.

“When I arrived there the whole place was sealed off and I was assisted by the gardai up to the scene,” he said.

“What I saw was a body beside a car and there was another body in the car.

“I said the prayer of the holy anointing over them both, and I blessed them and prayed for their families of course.

“To be honest there was a kind of an eery quietness about the place at the time. Total carnage, that’s what it really was.”

He added: "The sad thing about it is it is not the first time I’ve been called to a scene on that road.

“My thoughts immediately went after the two men that were found dead, and to their families,”.

“Neither of these two lads are from the community itself, but it has left the community bereft. We are all praying for them and their loved ones.”

A dark coloured car resting on a grass verge off the side of the road was covered by a tarpaulin and later removed from the scene for a garda technical examination.

Last July, on the same stretch of road, Fr Walsh gave a blessing to the then pregnant partner of champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy (20), in the hours after Mr Sheehy was fatally injured in an alleged hit and run.

The road deaths come a day after a man in his 60s was killed in a farming accident at around 9pm on Thursday just outside Carrigaline in south Cork.

