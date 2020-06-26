Archbishop: 'People don't have to go straight back to gathering for worship'

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland is "very confident" that measures put in place by parishes around the country will allow churches to reopen safely.
Archbishop: 'People don't have to go straight back to gathering for worship'
Archbishop Eamon Martin
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 16:42 PM
Conall Ó Fátharta

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland is "very confident" that measures put in place by parishes around the country will allow churches to reopen safely.

Under Phase 3 of the planned reopening of the country, religious buildings and places of worship can reopen from Monday.

However, churches and places of worship will be exempt from the 50-person indoor limit as there are certain large churches that can safely accommodate larger numbers of people.

Catholic Archbishop of Ireland and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin said that parishes and support teams across the country have been working for two months in preparation for the reopening of places of worship.

"I am very confident. All of our parishes around the country, both North and South have been working on this issue for two months. Many parishes have put in place small support teams to assist the priest and the pastoral council with the safe reopening of churches."

"I think that there will be a collective responsibility within a parish where people realise that we are still in a difficult time.

"We want to go back, we want to worship safely together and we want to do so in a way in which we can maximise the use of the space in our churches but, at the same time, adhere to physical distancing and cleanliness requirements. I am confident that this can be done," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

However, Archbishop Martin urged mass goers — particularly older worshippers — not to rush to return to services.

"People don't have to go straight back to gathering for worship. It's there for them but we are encouraging people to be patient, to take their time if they are vulnerable in any way. If you are elderly, hold back for a few days, a few weeks."

"Perhaps come out on the weekdays rather than a large gathering on Sundays. I think if everyone takes a responsible approach, then the return to public worship will give everyone a lift and inject some hope into the situation for all of us," he said.

The Primate of All Ireland said there will be a "collective responsibility" on both parishes and worshippers to ensure the return to services is done in a way that protects all.

"Thankfully, all over the country, people are volunteering to come forward to assist their local parish but we have made it very clear to pastoral councils and to priests that the health and safety of people is paramount and the Church should really only be opened if these arrangements are in place," he said.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
coronavirusperson: archbishopperson: eamon martinperson: martinperson: the primate oforganisation: catholic church in irelandorganisation: catholicorganisation: irelandorganisation: rtéorganisation: all ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices