Pensioner who died in Cork farm accident named locally

Emergency services rushed to the assistance of the man. However, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 15:08 PM
Olivia Kelleher
The accident is thought to have involved a tractor. File photo

A pensioner who died following an accident involving a tractor at a farm in Minane Bridge, Co Cork last night has been named locally as John O'Callaghan.

Mr O'Callaghan (66) of Monaroe, Minane Bridge was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred at 9.30pm yesterday. The alarm was raised by a family member.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The Health and Safety Authority will launch an investigation and enquiries are ongoing. The death is being treated as a tragic accident. Mr O’Callaghan was highly respected in the area.

This is the 14th farm death in Ireland this year and is the second farming death in Cork in recent weeks.

It follows the passing of 74-year-old farmer John Reynolds on May 9 last.

Mr Reynolds of the Rising Sun in Ballinhassig sustained fatal injuries after he was attacked by a friesian bull while he was tending to cattle on his farm.

He was well respected in the local community with condolences being offered by amongst others Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard.

The alarm was raised by two men who were working with the farmer. The emergency services rushed to the scene. Mr Reynolds was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Paddy Curtin (aged 64) suffered fatal injuries on April 2 when he was attacked by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, one person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every three weeks.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.

