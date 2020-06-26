Belfast continues 'community effort' to find 14-year-old Noah Donohoe

Searches have entered a sixth day for a teenager missing from Belfast.
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 12:07 PM
Digital Desk staff
Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday. Pictured (left to right) Shona Donohoe, Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe, and Niamh Donohoe outside Musgrave Police Station in Belfast yesterday. Photo: PA
Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday. Pictured (left to right) Shona Donohoe, Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe, and Niamh Donohoe outside Musgrave Police Station in Belfast yesterday. Photo: PA

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday in the city.

Officers are concerned Noah may have suffered a head injury after falling off his bike, leaving him disorientated.

Officers have already recovered his bicycle, helmet, trainers and mobile phone, and have been searching a densely wooded area which he was reportedly heading towards.

First Minister Arlene Foster said there has been a community effort to locate him.

Mrs Foster said: "People from all backgrounds have scoured the streets of the city. We have seen Belfast at its best.

"We know all of you will continue to work with the police as they try to locate Noah and I would appeal to any people who have unoccupied houses to check them."

Yesterday, Noah's family said they had been left distressed by false rumours which PSNI superintendent Muir Clark said have been “unhelpful and distressing to the family”.

He yesterday issued a specific appeal for a number of personal items belonging to Noah.

“We have not yet found his khaki green Northface coat, grey sweatshorts and a green backpack containing a Lenovo laptop and a copy of the book, Twelve Rules For Life by Jordan B Peterson,” he said.

“We need to find these outstanding items. If anyone has found any of these items and not yet come forward, please contact us immediately.”

