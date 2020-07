The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation. File photo.

A man has died after an incident on a farm in County Cork.

The accident, understood to have involved a tractor, happened at around 9.30pm last night in Carrigaline.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation.