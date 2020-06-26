Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month

An infectious diseases expert has said travel to England and the US should continue to be restricted to next month.
Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 09:33 AM
Digital Desk staff
A 'green list' of states will be drawn up in the next two weeks, with anyone travelling to the approved countries to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule. File Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
A 'green list' of states will be drawn up in the next two weeks, with anyone travelling to the approved countries to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule. File Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

An infectious diseases expert has said travel to England and the US should continue to be restricted to next month.

The Government has decided to allow foreign travel to resume between some countries from July 9.

A 'green list' of states will be drawn up in the next two weeks, with anyone travelling to the approved countries to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule.

RCSI Professor Sam McConkey is warning that international travel should be re-introduced very cautiously.

Prof. McConkey said: "My criteria would be very, very tight. So I'd like to see countries where there has been no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 in the last 28 days before we start flying back and forth.

"Places like New Zealand and China, obviously many places in China have got there, and New Zealand had two cases from English people who travelled there but hasn't had unexplained community transmission, so I think we have to be very, very cautious."

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
coronaviruscovid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices