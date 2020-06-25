Air travel restrictions will be eased on July 9, Government confirms

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 20:51 PM
Juno McEnroe
The Government confirmed the announcement on flights at the post-Cabinet press briefing in Dublin Castle.
The Government confirmed the announcement on flights at the post-Cabinet press briefing in Dublin Castle.

As expected, gyms, theatres, cafes and other facilities will open up again on Monday. Restrictions on movements will also be eased.

Places of worship will also get a further easing of numbers that can attend services.

Speaking after presiding over what is likely to be his last Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach in this government, Mr Varadkar also confirmed a commemoration would be held for the pandemic and lives lost.

The Cabinet also agreed that face masks will be made mandatory on public transport but regulations, including sanctions, have yet to be decided over the next ten days for this.

A new once-off grant of €1,000 will also be made available to the self-employed and those employing less than 10 people.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the week ahead would be an "emotional one" with business, restaurants and even hairdressers opening their doors.

But he warned of the need for people to be responsible with the larger numbers moving about.

The specific list of air bridge countries that will pair with Ireland has yet to be decided and it will depend on their control of the virus.

Mr Varadkar also confirmed there were problems with Britain's high number of cases but he did not confirm or rule out Ireland's nearest neighbour being on the green list.

“There isn't a list of countries yet, that will be coordinated at an EU level.”

coronavirusplace: irelandplace: britainperson: leo varadkarperson: varadkarperson: health ministerperson: simon harrisorganisation: taoiseachorganisation: irelandorganisation: covid-19organisation: cabinetorganisation: eu

