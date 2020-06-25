Clancy's Bar granted roof terrace extension

A large pub in the centre of Cork city was granted a licence today to extend its premises to include a roof terrace.

Clancy’s Bar on Princes Street applied to have its newly developed rooftop facility included as part of their pub premises.

The application was brought by licensing expert, Constance Cassidy, senior counsel, before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Court.

Frank Nyhan state solicitor said gardaí had inspected the new part of the city centre premises and had no objection to it being licensed as part of the overall pub premises and found it ready to trade.

Ms Cassidy presented affidavits from a number of witnesses confirming that the roof terrace was in compliance with building regulations, planning permission, fire officer standards and Covid-19 requirements.

A director for Clancy’s Bar (Cork) Ltd., Michael O’Sullivan said 45 staff were employed at the premises.

Judge Ó Donnabháin asked for confirmation that it was not one of those applications where a publican was looking to have seating outside and “take over the public highway for the purpose of drink, which is not a methodology I favour.” Ms Cassidy said it was not such an application.

Judge Ó Donnabháin granted the application “subject to the usual formalities.”