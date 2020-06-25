Coronavirus: One death and 11 new cases in Ireland

There has been one Covid-19 related death in Ireland today, officials have announced.

It brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,727.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 11 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

There are now 25,405 cases of the virus in the country.

Earlier today, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

"NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age," said Cheif Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

"It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases.

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.

“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing Covid-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “Covid-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”

It comes as the Dáil was told it is "inevitable" that Ireland will see a resurgence of Covid-19.

Professor Paddy Mallon, an infectious diseases expert, told Dáil committee on the virus that as the country reopens and restrictions are relaxed, a second wave of the disease will happen.

Professor Mallon told the committee that looking at the uptick in cases in the likes of Germany, the USA and Portugal, he felt it was a matter of when, not if, there are more cases.