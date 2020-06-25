Government expected to sign off on plans to move to next phase of easing restrictions

Government ministers are to sign off on plans to move to phase three of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 18:04 PM
Digital Desk staff
Le Varadkar. Picture: Julien Behal
Le Varadkar. Picture: Julien Behal

Government ministers are to sign off on plans to move to phase three of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.

The cabinet is holding what will likely be its final meeting in Dublin Castle this evening.

It is likely to be the last major decision taken by the Ministers of this Fine Gael/Independents government.

From Monday most of the country will be allowed to re-open, including restaurants, pubs that serve food, cinemas, barbers and hairdressers.

People will also be able to travel anywhere in Ireland without restrictions.

The cabinet is also expected to announce that face masks will become mandatory on public transport.

This is to allow capacity on buses, trains and the Luas to increase to 50% to take account for more people going to work.

There is also to be a discussion on opening air bridges to other countries to allow foreign travel.

This will only be to countries with a good handle on the spread of the Coronavirus and would likely take effect sometime in July.

coronavirusplace: dublin castleplace: irelandorganisation: fine gaelorganisation: independents government

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

