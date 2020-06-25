Zero cases of Covid-19 in Cork over past week

In Cork city, population hubs like Ballincollig, Douglas and Bishopstown all saw large numbers of cases. Picture: Denis Minihane.

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Cork over the last seven days.

Cork has joined a growing number of counties in reaching the milestone, with nine counties not recording any new cases in at least a week.

It has been 18 days since a new case was reported in Leitrim, the longest in the country, while Tipperary this week saw its first new cases in 12 days.

This is according to data issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. All the up-to-date information on the virus is now collected in one single hub at covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com.

The data gives the most detailed picture available to date, though it comes with a few caveats.

Data is broken down by electoral divisions, many of which straddle several existing neighbourhoods, so in some places it can be hard to determine exactly how many cases were recorded in a single area.

In addition, for privacy, if fewer than five cases were recorded in an area, the exact number is not given.

The detailed breakdown provides an insight into how different parts of the country were affected by the pandemic, though.

For instance, there have been 1,535 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Cork since the outbreak began but the impact of the virus in different parts of the city and county has varied.

In Cork city, population hubs like Ballincollig, Douglas and Bishopstown all saw large numbers of cases.

Ballincollig recorded 57 cases, Douglas 36 and Bishopstown 59. By comparison, Togher saw ten, Mahon 17, Knocknaheeny eight, and the combined areas of Fairhill and Farranferris recorded 22.

Broadening it out the county, the picture is different again.

Many smaller towns, in particular in West Cork, saw far fewer cases. Skibbereen and Bantry saw less than five and Bandon just eight.

In East Cork, Cobh recorded 22 cases, Midleton 21 and Youghal 18.

While it may stand to reason that larger towns would see bigger outbreaks, that is not always the case.

Cobh, Mallow and Carrigaline all have populations of 12,000 to 14,000 people and none reported more than 32 cases.

By contrast, Fermoy, with a population of 7,148, saw 192 cases, by far the most of any county town. Kinsale, which has a similar population to Fermoy, saw 15 cases.