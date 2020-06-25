Ammunition and drugs seized after gardaí made aware of video on social media

Four men have been arrested following a garda investigation into a recent video on social media of an incident in the Mulhuddart area in Dublin.
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 13:39 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

Four men have been arrested following a garda investigation into a recent video on social media of an incident in the Mulhuddart area in Dublin.

Following further enquiries into the contents of the video, gardaí, along with members of the Public Order Unit, the Armed Support Unit, and the Emergency Response Unit, conducted a search operation under warrant at a residence in the Wellview area of Mulhuddart at 9.15pm yesterday.

During the course of the search operation, six shotgun cartridges were seized along with suspected cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €2,800.

Four men in their 20s were arrested at the scene.

Three men are currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station while one male is being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The four men are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

