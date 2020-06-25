Man arrested after security guard stabbed and Garda injured in Co Kildare

A man has been arrested after a supermarket security guard was stabbed in Co Kildare and a Garda injured in a subsequent assault.
Man arrested after security guard stabbed and Garda injured in Co Kildare
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 12:54 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

A man has been arrested after a supermarket security guard was stabbed in Co Kildare and a Garda injured in a subsequent assault.

The incident happened yesterday in Kildare Town, Co Kildare.

A man entered a supermarket in the area at 5.30pm and was approached by a male security guard when he was seen attempting to steal an item.

The man produced a knife and stabbed the security guard, who is aged in his 30s, before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road.

The injured man received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following enquiries, gardaí saw a man matching the suspect's description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later.

After approaching the suspect, the man produced two knives and attempted to assault the Garda members.

The man was disarmed and subsequently arrested.

One Garda was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

The male suspect, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He will appear before Kildare District Court this afternoon

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
place: co kildareplace: kildare townplace: dublin roadplace: kildare garda stationperson: gardaíorganisation: gardaorganisation: kildare district court

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices