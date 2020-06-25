Today could be hottest day of year so far but 'severe' thunderstorms expected this evening

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far.
Today could be hottest day of year so far but 'severe' thunderstorms expected this evening
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 09:15 AM
Digital Desk staff

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of up to 28 degrees in Leinster and Ulster.

However, severe downpours, hail and spot flooding could follow.

A yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place throughout Ireland from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says Leinster will bear the brunt of the storm.

"Initially from 4pm onwards, isolated thunderstorms could develop in pretty much any part of the country," he said.

However, it's through the evening time that we're likely to see more organised thunderstorms developing in the eastern half of the country and they will continue to push northwards through the eastern areas throughout the course of the evening and overnight bringing with it the risk of some frequent lightning and localised flooding in places.

Mr Nolan warned the thunderstorms forecasted could be quite strong.

"Certainly in terms of thunderstorms today could be quite severe, the environmental conditions are all in place for the development of some quite strong thunderstorms through the afternoon and the evening.

"It seems as though eastern parts will certainly see the brunt of those storms, breaking out from around 4pm onwards and probably peaking through the evening hours.

"With that, there could be some frequent lightning, hailstones and indeed, spot flooding could be an issue in one or two locations too."

More in this section

peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
LonelyLittleGirl_pano.jpg Child admissions to psychiatric units up by a quarter
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 03, 2020 Pubs in Northern Ireland will be able to sell alcohol until 2am under Stormont proposals
weatherplace: met éireannplace: leinsterplace: ulsterplace: irelandperson: cathal nolanperson: nolanorganisation: weather channel

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices