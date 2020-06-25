Man to make High Court application for bail in Cork stabbing case

A young man accused of repeatedly stabbing a homeless man in the face when he was sleeping rough on the footpath outside a Simon hostel plans to apply to the High Court to get out on bail.

Shane Purcell appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison where Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, indicated that the High Court bail application was about to be made.

Purcell was previously refused bail at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Brian Maher arrested Shane Purcell of 7 Seminary Court, Blackpool, Cork, last week and charged him with assault causing harm on June 17 at Anderson’s Quay, Cork.

The detective alleged that the accused had a blood-stained key in his possession when arrested and gardaí believe that this was the weapon used in the attack.

Det. Garda Maher objected to bail being granted to Purcell when he applied at Cork District Court. The detective expressed concern that the accused would commit further serious offences if released.

It was alleged by Det. Garda Maher that: “At 2.20am on June 17 the injured party was asleep on the ground outside Simon on Anderson’s Quay when he was attacked and stabbed around the face and neck area.

“The injured party and Shane Purcell are known to each other and he has named Shane Purcell as the person who attacked him,” Det. Garda Maher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight today, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis. The accused was remanded in custody to appear again by video link from prison. He will be required to appear in person if he succeeds in getting out on bail at the High Court.