Ireland eyed up as destination for tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong

Ireland is being eyed up as a potential country to house tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong.
Ireland eyed up as destination for tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong
File photo
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 14:03 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland is being eyed up as a potential country to house tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong.

A real estate tycoon is considering building a new city that would promote values and principles that would suit people from the territory.

The developers say it would be governed by Irish laws but would be home to many Hong Kong residents.

CEO of the Victoria Harbour Group, Ivan Ko, stressed it would still be an Irish city:

"We are targeting the city ultimately to be, ideally, 50% Hong Kong people and 50% local people together with people from around the world," he said.

"In terms of population size, I think for a 50 square km city in Ireland, we are thinking of about 100,000 when it is mature."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
hong kongplace: irelandplace: hong kongperson: ceoperson: ivan koorganisation: victoria harbour group

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices