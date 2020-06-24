Covid compliance drops by a quarter, CSO figures show

File photo.

Compliance with restrictions imposed by the government has dropped to just under 60% - having been over 80% in April.

As we head towards the end of the third full month under lockdown restrictions, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that less people are complying with restrictions and that people are worried about others, including their employers, following the rules.

The figures show that 59.9% of people say they are compliant - a drop from 80.6% when the question was asked in April.

Meanwhile, nearly half of respondents to the CSO report being 'very' or 'extremely' concerned about other people’s compliance while almost one in five are 'very' or 'extremely' concerned about having a safe work environment when the last of the restrictions are lifted.

CSO statistician Eva O’Regan points out that women are more likely to report 'high' compliance with the guidelines than men.

"Almost three in five (59.9%) respondents rated their personal compliance with government advice and guidelines as 'high,' compared to four in five (80.6%) in April. Women were more likely than men to report high compliance in June, at 68.4% and 51.2% respectively.

The survey found that of the people who have not experienced a decrease in net income during the pandemic, just over half say that they have saved or intend to save some or all additional money.

"More than four in ten (46.9%) say that they spent or intend to spend additional money on home improvements and furnishings, 36.3% on garden improvements and furnishings and 26.3% on future holidays," Ms O'Regan added.