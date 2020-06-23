Coronavirus: Three deaths and 10 new cases in Ireland

There has been three Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today, officials have announced.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 18:52 PM
Steve Neville

It brings the death toll from the disease to 1,720.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,391 cases in the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that as of midnight on Monday 404,989 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out.

97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

“While we now have a robust testing system in place, the success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms, said Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

“Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as Covid-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”

