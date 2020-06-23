Garda warning after 37 cars broken into in Cork and Mallow

Between June 15 and June 18, gardaí said they received 29 reports of vehicles being broken into in the Douglas, Blackrock and Gurranabraher areas.

Gardaí in Cork have implored people exercising around public parks, and visitors to tourist spots, to keep their valuables away from sight and their cars locked, following a spate of thefts in recent days.

The message to "park smart" has been reinforced as people emerge from the lifting of strict lockdown measures, with local beauty spots and parks becoming far busier in June as fears over Covid-19 ease.

There were 37 thefts from vehicles in Cork city and Mallow recently, gardaí said, emphasising the need for more precautions.

Between June 15 and June 18, gardaí said they received 29 reports of vehicles being broken into in the Douglas, Blackrock and Gurranabraher areas.

On the night of June 21, gardaí received a report of eight vehicles being broken into in Mallow.

In these incidents, items such as sunglasses, electronics and cash were stolen from the vehicles, gardaí said.

In each incident, gardaí attended and carried out examinations of the scene and conducted inquiries but no arrests have been made to date.

A common denominator among many of the thefts was the fact the vehicles had not been secured, gardaí said.

Community Engagement Inspector, Gary McPolin said: "Unfortunately a high proportion of the vehicles broken into last week were left unlocked.

"Let’s not make it easy for these criminals, make sure to lock your vehicle every time.

"Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location. Try not to leave any valuables in it whatsoever.

"If you do see someone in your area acting suspiciously, day or night, don’t think twice about calling us.”

From 2016 to 2019, more than €30m worth of items were stolen from vehicles, according to garda statistics.

A garda spokesman said tourist spots in Cork, as well as areas around walking trails and parks, are prime targets for opportunist thieves.

Those engaging in exercise may feel they have to leave some valuables in the car due to the nature of the activity, he said, but that does not mean making it easy for the would-be thieves.

Hiding valuables from plain sight and locking the car are easy measures to take to have a first line of defence against theft, he added.