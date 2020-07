A man is due before Cavan District Court this morning charged with allegedly threatening three gardaí with a blade.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Co Cavan.

The uniform gardaí had to retreat and called for backup.

The Armed Support Unit, which is based in Cavan town, was called in and the individual, a local man, was tasered.

It is understood the blade turned out to be a scissors.

A file is also being prepared for the DPP.